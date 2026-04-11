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Legal Battle Ignites Over Trump's Controversial Tariffs

President Donald Trump's global import tariffs face a legal challenge as arguments are presented in the US Court of International Trade. Trump's use of Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose temporary, sweeping taxes is questioned, with a decision from the court eagerly awaited by both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-04-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 01:55 IST
Legal Battle Ignites Over Trump's Controversial Tariffs
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A legal showdown has commenced over President Donald Trump's controversial global tariffs, as oral arguments were heard by the US Court of International Trade. This case revisits Trump's move to impose tariffs following a Supreme Court decision in February that invalidated his initial, more severe tax scheme.

In response to his earlier setback, Trump implemented Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, instituting a temporary 10% tariff, potentially increasing to 15%. However, this provision, meant for addressing 'fundamental international payments problems,' is under scrutiny for its relevance to trade deficits.

As the hearing unfolds, significant debate surrounds the interpretation of the law's terms, while both plaintiffs and the government seek to assert their arguments. Legal experts anticipate a potential leaning towards the President's discretion given the temporary nature of the tariffs.

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