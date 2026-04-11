Legal Battle Ignites Over Trump's Controversial Tariffs

A legal showdown has commenced over President Donald Trump's controversial global tariffs, as oral arguments were heard by the US Court of International Trade. This case revisits Trump's move to impose tariffs following a Supreme Court decision in February that invalidated his initial, more severe tax scheme.

In response to his earlier setback, Trump implemented Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, instituting a temporary 10% tariff, potentially increasing to 15%. However, this provision, meant for addressing 'fundamental international payments problems,' is under scrutiny for its relevance to trade deficits.

As the hearing unfolds, significant debate surrounds the interpretation of the law's terms, while both plaintiffs and the government seek to assert their arguments. Legal experts anticipate a potential leaning towards the President's discretion given the temporary nature of the tariffs.