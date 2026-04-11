Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Advocate Crushed by Overturned Tanker

In a tragic accident in NTR district, advocate B Srinivas Rao lost his life when a tanker lorry overturned onto his car at Keesara toll plaza. The incident occurred around 4 p.m., leaving police struggling to retrieve the remains from the crushed vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:56 IST
Tragic Accident: Advocate Crushed by Overturned Tanker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate incident unfolded in NTR district on Saturday as B Srinivas Rao, an advocate, met with a tragic end when a tanker lorry overturned onto the car he was driving.

Vijayawada police commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu confirmed the occurrence at Keesara toll plaza around 4 p.m.

The police faced significant challenges in extricating Rao's remains from the badly damaged luxury vehicle, following the accident involving a kerosene tanker.

TRENDING

1
Elderly Passenger Assaulted by KSRTC Driver Sparks Outrage

Elderly Passenger Assaulted by KSRTC Driver Sparks Outrage

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Eyes Back-to-Back Masters Titles

Rory McIlroy Eyes Back-to-Back Masters Titles

 Global
3
Chasing Records: Krishna Jayasankar's Quest for Shot Put Glory

Chasing Records: Krishna Jayasankar's Quest for Shot Put Glory

 India
4
Diplomatic Tides: Jaishankar's Mission Amidst West Asia Turmoil

Diplomatic Tides: Jaishankar's Mission Amidst West Asia Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026