Tragic Accident: Advocate Crushed by Overturned Tanker
In a tragic accident in NTR district, advocate B Srinivas Rao lost his life when a tanker lorry overturned onto his car at Keesara toll plaza. The incident occurred around 4 p.m., leaving police struggling to retrieve the remains from the crushed vehicle.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:56 IST
- Country:
- India
An unfortunate incident unfolded in NTR district on Saturday as B Srinivas Rao, an advocate, met with a tragic end when a tanker lorry overturned onto the car he was driving.
Vijayawada police commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu confirmed the occurrence at Keesara toll plaza around 4 p.m.
The police faced significant challenges in extricating Rao's remains from the badly damaged luxury vehicle, following the accident involving a kerosene tanker.
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- advocate
- overturned
- tanker
- lorry
- NTR district
- Vijayawada
- Keesara
- police
- tragic