Tragic Accident: Advocate Crushed by Overturned Tanker

An unfortunate incident unfolded in NTR district on Saturday as B Srinivas Rao, an advocate, met with a tragic end when a tanker lorry overturned onto the car he was driving.

Vijayawada police commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu confirmed the occurrence at Keesara toll plaza around 4 p.m.

The police faced significant challenges in extricating Rao's remains from the badly damaged luxury vehicle, following the accident involving a kerosene tanker.