Chhattisgarh's Transformation: From Conflict to Development

Chhattisgarh, recently declared 'Naxal-free,' is pivoting towards major rural development under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. In an ambitious shift, the state is focusing on the rehabilitation of former Maoists and the transformation of the historically conflict-ridden Bastar region into a tourist destination.

Sai attributes the success in eradicating Naxal violence to the central government's support and a determined state strategy, a move that now allows for a focus on agriculture and tourism as primary development pillars. With these shifts, Sai aims to discard Bastar's 'war-zone' image.

Under new initiatives like 'Niyad Nellanar,' Chhattisgarh is integrating remote tribal areas into the mainstream, investing in infrastructure such as mobile towers, roads, and irrigation projects, and supporting former Naxals with land, financial aid, and vocational training, steering the state towards stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)