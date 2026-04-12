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West Asia Tensions Cripple Manufacturing Exports

West Asia's ongoing conflict is severely impacting export-driven manufacturing units in India, with challenges like labor shortages, rising costs, and disrupted gas supplies. The US-Iran ceasefire offers hope, but businesses remain burdened by increased freight, raw material costs, and halted exports, especially affecting parts like UAE shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:26 IST
West Asia Tensions Cripple Manufacturing Exports
  • Country:
  • India

Recent tensions in West Asia are creating significant hurdles for export-oriented manufacturing units in India, primarily impacting the handtool industry. Labor shortages and skyrocketing input costs are stalling production, crucial for maintaining export levels.

While interest rates and container availability compound the woes, a 15-day ceasefire between the US and Iran is seen as a glimmer of hope for resolving these challenges. However, the joint US-Israel attack on Iran has already led to increased shipping and air transport costs, disrupting exports significantly.

Manufacturers, especially in Punjab, face severe manpower shortages as workers remain in their native regions post-Holi. Leaders in the industry are calling for government intervention to construct housing for laborers. As impacted sectors include UAE shipments, manufacturers look forward to improved conditions as the conflict resolves.

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