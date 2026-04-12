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MV Selen Makes Historic Docking at Karachi Port Amid Strait Reopening

After the Strait of Hormuz was reopened following a ceasefire between the US and Iran, MV Selen became the first container vessel to dock at Karachi Port. Arriving from Jebel Ali, the docking of MV Selen marks the resumption of container trade, restoring confidence in maritime supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:32 IST
MV Selen Makes Historic Docking at Karachi Port Amid Strait Reopening
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The container vessel MV Selen has made history as it becomes the first ship to dock at Karachi Port following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This development comes after a conditional ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

The vessel's arrival from Jebel Ali, UAE, is seen as a critical step in resuming container trade and restoring confidence in global maritime supply chains, according to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies, was closed due to tensions in West Asia. Despite ongoing challenges, the tentative agreement signaled hope for a broader reopening of trade routes vital to global commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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