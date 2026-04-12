MV Selen Makes Historic Docking at Karachi Port Amid Strait Reopening

The container vessel MV Selen has made history as it becomes the first ship to dock at Karachi Port following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This development comes after a conditional ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

The vessel's arrival from Jebel Ali, UAE, is seen as a critical step in resuming container trade and restoring confidence in global maritime supply chains, according to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies, was closed due to tensions in West Asia. Despite ongoing challenges, the tentative agreement signaled hope for a broader reopening of trade routes vital to global commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)