Fuel Fury: Ireland's Unyielding Battle for Affordable Energy

In a show of defiance against soaring fuel costs, protesters have brought chaos to Ireland, blockading key locations and prompting police intervention. The government's proposed measures to curb prices are seen as insufficient by the protesters, who have left much of the country at a standstill.

As law enforcement dismantled a blockade in central Dublin, tensions flared in other parts of the country. Police clashed with protesters at various locations, including Galway docks, where a military vehicle was used to clear a blockade. The protests have led to fuel shortages, with a third of pumps running dry.

Despite government measures, including price caps and tax cuts introduced to ease the burden, there's widespread discontent over the rationale for protests. Prime Minister Micheál Martin criticized the demonstrations amid a global oil supply crisis, labeling them 'illogical' and highlighting the risk of losing oil imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)