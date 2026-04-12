Double-Decker Bus Overturns on Yamuna Expressway, Injures 12

A double-decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday, injuring at least 12 passengers, according to police reports.

The incident took place near milestone 76 of the expressway, between Noida and Agra, within the jurisdiction of the Naujheel police station.

The bus, with registration number BR02PC2291, was en route from Noida to Darbhanga, carrying 72 passengers. Authorities quickly arrived at the scene, rescuing the trapped individuals by breaking bus windows. All injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Naujheel. No fatalities were reported, and an investigation into the accident's cause is ongoing, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)