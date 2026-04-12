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Double-Decker Bus Overturns on Yamuna Expressway, Injures 12

A double-decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway, injuring at least 12 passengers. The accident occurred near milestone 76 on the Noida-Agra stretch. Police and local authorities swiftly responded, rescuing passengers and admitting the injured to a nearby health center. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:14 IST
Double-Decker Bus Overturns on Yamuna Expressway, Injures 12
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  • India

A double-decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday, injuring at least 12 passengers, according to police reports.

The incident took place near milestone 76 of the expressway, between Noida and Agra, within the jurisdiction of the Naujheel police station.

The bus, with registration number BR02PC2291, was en route from Noida to Darbhanga, carrying 72 passengers. Authorities quickly arrived at the scene, rescuing the trapped individuals by breaking bus windows. All injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Naujheel. No fatalities were reported, and an investigation into the accident's cause is ongoing, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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