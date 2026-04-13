Pacific Growth to Slow Amid Global Uncertainty, ADB Warns as Middle East Conflict Adds New Risks

Economic growth across the Pacific is set to moderate over the next two years as global uncertainties—particularly the escalating conflict in the Middle East—begin to weigh on already fragile island economies, according to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) April 2026 released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The report projects regional growth to ease to 3.4% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027, reflecting mounting external pressures, including rising oil prices, commodity volatility, and trade disruptions.

Rising Global Tensions Threaten Fragile Economies

ADB Director General for the Pacific Emma Veve underscored the urgency of the situation:

“There is an unprecedented need for the Pacific to build resilience against the economic impacts of the Middle East conflict.”

The ADO notes that its forecasts were based on an assumption of early stabilization of the conflict. However, more recent developments suggest a greater likelihood of prolonged disruptions, which could further dampen growth and fuel inflation.

Inflation Pressures Set to Rise

The report forecasts inflation in the Pacific to:

Rise to 4.2% in 2026

Ease slightly to 3.5% in 2027

Higher fuel and import costs—driven largely by global geopolitical tensions—are expected to strain household budgets and government finances across the region.

Papua New Guinea: Mixed Outlook Amid Structural Challenges

Papua New Guinea (PNG), the Pacific’s largest economy, is projected to see growth moderate to:

3.6% in 2026

3.4% in 2027

While the mining sector—particularly projects like Porgera and Lihir—remains a key driver, broader growth is constrained by:

Power shortages

Security concerns

Inefficiencies in public spending

Shortages of skilled labor

These challenges are being exacerbated by rising inflation linked to global shocks.

Fiji: Tourism Slows, Health Challenges Persist

In Fiji, the second-largest economy, growth is expected to gradually slow:

From 3.0% in 2025

To 2.9% in 2026

And 2.7% in 2027

The slowdown is attributed to softening tourism demand and investor caution ahead of elections. Additionally, the rising burden of non-communicable diseases is putting pressure on the health system and affecting workforce productivity.

Solomon Islands and Vanuatu: Diverging Trends

Solomon Islands : Growth to slow to 3.0% in 2026 , impacted by easing mining output and higher oil prices

Vanuatu: Growth to rise to 4.7% in 2026 due to post-earthquake reconstruction, before moderating to 3.9% in 2027

Central and North Pacific: Modest and Uneven Growth

In smaller Pacific economies, growth remains modest:

Kiribati : 3.1% (2026), 2.6% (2027)

Tuvalu : 2.5% (2026), 2.4% (2027)

Nauru: Stable at 2.5%

In the North Pacific:

Marshall Islands : Growth rises to 3.7% in 2026 , then moderates

Federated States of Micronesia : Steady at 1.0%

Palau: Growth slows sharply from strong post-pandemic recovery

South Pacific: Tourism Normalization Slows Momentum

Across economies such as Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands, and Niue, growth is moderating as:

Tourism returns to normal levels

Major infrastructure projects wind down

Forecasts include:

Cook Islands : 2.7% (2026), 3.0% (2027)

Samoa : 3.2% (2026), 3.0% (2027)

Tonga and Niue: Stable but modest growth

Vulnerability to External Shocks Remains High

Despite easing inflation in some economies, the region remains highly vulnerable to:

Energy price shocks

Global supply chain disruptions

Climate-related risks

The ADB warns that prolonged geopolitical tensions could significantly worsen both growth and inflation outcomes.

Building Resilience a Top Priority

The report emphasizes the need for Pacific economies to strengthen resilience through:

Diversification of energy sources

Improved fiscal management

Investment in infrastructure and human capital

Enhanced regional cooperation

As global uncertainties mount, the Pacific’s ability to adapt to external shocks will be critical in safeguarding growth and development gains.