Royal Heritage Meets Modern Luxury at Jai Vilas Palace's Palace Prive
Palace Prive, held at Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior, was a collaboration between Robb Report India and the Scindia family. This exclusive event celebrated Indian heritage through royal hospitality, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry and artisanal skills of Madhya Pradesh, while intertwining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary luxury experiences.
- Country:
- India
In a resplendent melding of royal heritage and modern luxury, Palace Prive unfolded at the Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior on April 8 and 9, 2026. Orchestrated by Robb Report India in association with Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and her son Mahaaryaman Scindia, the exclusive event was a two-day celebration of Indian legacy.
The meticulously curated itinerary offered guests an intimate look into Madhya Pradesh's diverse cultural richness. Key partners such as Macallan, Bentley, and Vedica added distinctive touches, while the culinary experience, drawing from royal recipes, provided a sensory feast against the palace's iconic backdrop.
The gathering brought together influencers from arts and entertainment, including Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari. Beyond luxurious settings, the event spotlighted local crafts, allowing guests to engage with artisans and their traditional techniques. Palace Prive encapsulated a shared vision for luxury that embraces authenticity and storytelling.
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