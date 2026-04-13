Forever 52's Foundation Reaches a Milestone of Trust

Forever 52, a professional makeup brand established in Dubai in 2008, has achieved a remarkable feat by selling over 5 million units of its Ultra Definition Liquid Foundation in India, demonstrating the profound trust it has cultivated among the Indian professional makeup community. This milestone is particularly noteworthy because it was achieved without the backing of celebrity endorsements or extensive advertising campaigns. Instead, the brand focused on building trust directly with beauty professionals, who have now incorporated it as a staple in their kits.

Known widely as Forever 52, the product quickly gained traction with its international-grade formulation, designed to deliver flawless and long-lasting results while being adaptable to India's diverse skin tones. This appeal, coupled with its affordable price, addressed a significant gap in the market. Each sale reflects the faith of makeup artists who have recommended and integrated this foundation into daily use and educational curricula.

Now, Forever 52 is gearing up for its next phase of innovation by expanding its foundation range and integrating skincare ingredients like ceramides into its products. This evolution aims to enhance both makeup performance and skin health. With ambitious plans for expansion and a targeted ₹400 crore in sales, the brand continues to prioritize product efficacy and artist trust, setting the stage for future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)