Left Menu

Forever 52's Foundation Reaches a Milestone of Trust

Forever 52, a Dubai-based makeup brand, has achieved a milestone by selling over 5 million units of its Ultra Definition Liquid Foundation in India. The brand's success is attributed to artist trust and product quality rather than advertising and endorsements. It now aims for further innovation and expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:13 IST
Forever 52's Foundation Reaches a Milestone of Trust
Forever 52's Ultra Definition Liquid Foundation Hits 5 Million Units Sold. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Forever 52, a professional makeup brand established in Dubai in 2008, has achieved a remarkable feat by selling over 5 million units of its Ultra Definition Liquid Foundation in India, demonstrating the profound trust it has cultivated among the Indian professional makeup community. This milestone is particularly noteworthy because it was achieved without the backing of celebrity endorsements or extensive advertising campaigns. Instead, the brand focused on building trust directly with beauty professionals, who have now incorporated it as a staple in their kits.

Known widely as Forever 52, the product quickly gained traction with its international-grade formulation, designed to deliver flawless and long-lasting results while being adaptable to India's diverse skin tones. This appeal, coupled with its affordable price, addressed a significant gap in the market. Each sale reflects the faith of makeup artists who have recommended and integrated this foundation into daily use and educational curricula.

Now, Forever 52 is gearing up for its next phase of innovation by expanding its foundation range and integrating skincare ingredients like ceramides into its products. This evolution aims to enhance both makeup performance and skin health. With ambitious plans for expansion and a targeted ₹400 crore in sales, the brand continues to prioritize product efficacy and artist trust, setting the stage for future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DWTC Free Zone and Wio Bank Align for Digital Banking

DWTC Free Zone and Wio Bank Align for Digital Banking

 Global
2
India's Pivotal Role in the Evolving Global Pharma Landscape

India's Pivotal Role in the Evolving Global Pharma Landscape

 India
3
Assam Government Challenges Anticipatory Bail Granted to Congress Leader Pawan Khera

Assam Government Challenges Anticipatory Bail Granted to Congress Leader Paw...

 India
4
European Market Jitters: Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Concerns

European Market Jitters: Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026