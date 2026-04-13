Left Menu

China's Economic Momentum Faces Mid-Year Slowdown Amid Middle East Tensions

China's economy showed early growth in 2026, largely due to strong exports but faces a slowdown due to the Middle East crisis affecting profits and demand. Although GDP increased in the first quarter, it is expected to decline overall by the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:55 IST
China's Economic Momentum Faces Mid-Year Slowdown Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's economy displayed early resilience in 2026 by leveraging solid export numbers to ignite growth in the first quarter. Yet, economists anticipate this momentum will wane as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East impact corporate profits and global demand, according to a Reuters poll.

The country's GDP surged to 4.8% in the first quarter, improving from 4.5% in the final quarter of the previous year. Nonetheless, growth is projected to dip to 4.7% in the second quarter, resulting in a yearly expansion of only 4.6% in 2026. This represents a downturn from 2025's 5.0%, albeit still within the government's target range.

While China's diversified energy portfolio and robust oil reserves have mitigated disruption from the Iran conflict, higher oil prices are already dampening input costs and reducing profit margins. Export growth, a cornerstone of China's economy, could suffer further if the Middle East tensions persist, analysts warn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gruesome Murder Shocks Himachal's Mandi District

Gruesome Murder Shocks Himachal's Mandi District

 India
2
Tragic Discovery in Anantnag: Mysterious Deaths Unfold

Tragic Discovery in Anantnag: Mysterious Deaths Unfold

 India
3
Outrage in Ghaziabad: Hunt for Accused Uncle in Shocking Child Murder

Outrage in Ghaziabad: Hunt for Accused Uncle in Shocking Child Murder

 India
4
Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil

Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026