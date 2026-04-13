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Xiaomi Unveils Redmi 15A 5G: A Feature-Packed Smartphone Revolution in India

Xiaomi launches the Redmi 15A 5G in India, featuring the UNISOC T8300 5G chipset. With its expansive display, robust battery, advanced cameras, AI integration, and gaming capabilities, it presents an affordable yet high-tech option for Indian consumers. The device marks a significant milestone in Xiaomi's 5G expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:45 IST
Xiaomi Unveils Redmi 15A 5G: A Feature-Packed Smartphone Revolution in India
Redmi 15A 5G Debuts in India Powered by UNISOC T8300. Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In an exciting move for tech enthusiasts in India, Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi 15A 5G, powered by the advanced UNISOC T8300 5G chipset. This new offering promises an immersive experience with its large display and state-of-the-art features, marking a significant step in Xiaomi's 5G journey.

The Redmi 15A 5G is not just about size; its 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures vibrant visuals and smooth transitions, supported by triple TUV Rheinland standards for eye protection. The substantial 6300mAh battery promises longevity with 15W fast charging and reverse charging capabilities, making it ideal for multitaskers and commuters alike.

Equipped with a 32MP AI dual-camera system, the device supports sophisticated AI-driven photography, allowing users to capture vivid, detailed images effortlessly. Xiaomi's collaboration with UNISOC brings a 5G SoC with improved energy efficiency and global connectivity, highlighting a shared commitment to technology advancement and user experience enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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