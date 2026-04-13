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Tripura's Economic Surge: Roadshow in Bengaluru Sparks Investor Interest

The Government of Tripura organized the Destination Tripura – Investors' Roadshow in Bengaluru to promote investment opportunities in Tripura. Key focus areas included infrastructure development, policy reforms, and cross-border trade. The event emphasized the state's commitment to ease of doing business and resulted in 44 LoIs/MoUs worth 2049 crores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:49 IST
Tripura's Economic Surge: Roadshow in Bengaluru Sparks Investor Interest

The Government of Tripura held the 'Destination Tripura – Investors' Roadshow' in Bengaluru, aiming to attract southern Indian investors.

Emphasizing policy reforms and new opportunities, officials underscored Tripura's potential across diverse sectors, including IT, healthcare, and renewable energy.

The event secured significant investment commitments, marking a step towards the 2026 Business Conclave in Agartala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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