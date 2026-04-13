Tripura's Economic Surge: Roadshow in Bengaluru Sparks Investor Interest

The Government of Tripura held the 'Destination Tripura – Investors' Roadshow' in Bengaluru, aiming to attract southern Indian investors.

Emphasizing policy reforms and new opportunities, officials underscored Tripura's potential across diverse sectors, including IT, healthcare, and renewable energy.

The event secured significant investment commitments, marking a step towards the 2026 Business Conclave in Agartala.

(With inputs from agencies.)