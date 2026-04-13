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Switch Mobility Powers Mauritius with 100 Electric Buses

Hinduja Group's Switch Mobility has delivered 100 electric buses to the Mauritius government. This initiative, a donation from India, marks the largest export of electric buses from the country and aims to modernize Mauritius' public transportation while enhancing environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:00 IST
Switch Mobility Powers Mauritius with 100 Electric Buses
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Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of the Hinduja Group, announced the successful delivery of 100 electric buses to the Government of Mauritius. This move stems from a government-to-government agreement, featuring Indian government's donation to advance clean mobility in the island nation.

This consignment represents India's largest-ever export of electric buses, emphasizing the country's growing prowess in sustainable transportation technology. The initiative envisions modernizing public transport while promoting environmental sustainability and improving commuter experience in Mauritius.

Ganesh Mani, CEO of Switch Mobility, highlighted the significance of the delivery in Mauritius' electric mobility journey. He affirmed the company's commitment to aiding Mauritius in developing a greener and more resilient transport system.

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