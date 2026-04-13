Switch Mobility Powers Mauritius with 100 Electric Buses

Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of the Hinduja Group, announced the successful delivery of 100 electric buses to the Government of Mauritius. This move stems from a government-to-government agreement, featuring Indian government's donation to advance clean mobility in the island nation.

This consignment represents India's largest-ever export of electric buses, emphasizing the country's growing prowess in sustainable transportation technology. The initiative envisions modernizing public transport while promoting environmental sustainability and improving commuter experience in Mauritius.

Ganesh Mani, CEO of Switch Mobility, highlighted the significance of the delivery in Mauritius' electric mobility journey. He affirmed the company's commitment to aiding Mauritius in developing a greener and more resilient transport system.