Switch Mobility Powers Mauritius with 100 Electric Buses
Hinduja Group's Switch Mobility has delivered 100 electric buses to the Mauritius government. This initiative, a donation from India, marks the largest export of electric buses from the country and aims to modernize Mauritius' public transportation while enhancing environmental sustainability.
- Country:
- India
Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of the Hinduja Group, announced the successful delivery of 100 electric buses to the Government of Mauritius. This move stems from a government-to-government agreement, featuring Indian government's donation to advance clean mobility in the island nation.
This consignment represents India's largest-ever export of electric buses, emphasizing the country's growing prowess in sustainable transportation technology. The initiative envisions modernizing public transport while promoting environmental sustainability and improving commuter experience in Mauritius.
Ganesh Mani, CEO of Switch Mobility, highlighted the significance of the delivery in Mauritius' electric mobility journey. He affirmed the company's commitment to aiding Mauritius in developing a greener and more resilient transport system.
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Health Claims: India's Auto-Adjudication Hackathon
Hockey India's Strategic Move: Separate Teams for World Cup and Asian Games
India Accelerates Critical Mineral Auction to Boost Resource Security
India's Crackdown on LPG Hoarding: Ensuring Clean Cooking Fuel for All
Xiaomi Unveils Redmi 15A 5G: A Feature-Packed Smartphone Revolution in India