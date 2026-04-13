Left Menu

Tragic Morning: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Lives in Telangana

In Telangana's Vikarabad district, two separate road accidents resulted in four fatalities, including three from one family. A couple and their daughter died when a lorry hit their two-wheeler. Meanwhile, a constable died after riding into water at an unbarricaded bridge site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:42 IST
Tragic Morning: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Lives in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Telangana's Vikarabad district as two road accidents claimed four lives on Monday, police reported. Among the victims was a family of three—a couple and their daughter—killed when an oncoming lorry collided with their two-wheeler.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. in Peddemul mandal, with their son surviving with minor injuries. The family was en route to Zaheerabad at the time of the crash.

In a separate incident, a police constable on his way to work perished as his vehicle plunged into a water-filled area at an under-construction bridge. Despite a signboard, the site lacked proper barricades, noted the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Considers Social Media Restrictions for Youth

UK Considers Social Media Restrictions for Youth

 United Kingdom
2
Tejashwi Yadav Claims Mismanagement as Nitish Kumar Prepares Exit

Tejashwi Yadav Claims Mismanagement as Nitish Kumar Prepares Exit

 India
3
Holcim's Lafarge Unit Convicted for Financing Terrorism in Syria

Holcim's Lafarge Unit Convicted for Financing Terrorism in Syria

 Global
4
Sikkim Gears Up for Modi's Visit: A Moment of Pride and Joy

Sikkim Gears Up for Modi's Visit: A Moment of Pride and Joy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026