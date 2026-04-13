Tragic Morning: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Lives in Telangana

Tragedy struck in Telangana's Vikarabad district as two road accidents claimed four lives on Monday, police reported. Among the victims was a family of three—a couple and their daughter—killed when an oncoming lorry collided with their two-wheeler.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. in Peddemul mandal, with their son surviving with minor injuries. The family was en route to Zaheerabad at the time of the crash.

In a separate incident, a police constable on his way to work perished as his vehicle plunged into a water-filled area at an under-construction bridge. Despite a signboard, the site lacked proper barricades, noted the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)