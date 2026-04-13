Inflation's Gentle Climb: March Faces Slight Increase

Retail inflation recorded a slight rise to 3.4% in March, up from February's 3.21%, as noted in government data released on Monday. The consumer price index (CPI) showed this gentle increase.

Notably, the rate of price hikes within the food basket climbed to 3.87% in March, a significant shift from the previous month's 3.47%.

CPI inflation rates for rural and urban areas were measured at 3.63% and 3.11%, respectively, highlighting varying trends across different regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)