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Inflation's Gentle Climb: March Faces Slight Increase

Retail inflation experienced a minor rise, hitting 3.4% in March compared to 3.21% in February. Data from the consumer price index reveals food prices saw an increase from 3.47% to 3.87%. Rural and urban CPI inflation was recorded at 3.63% and 3.11%, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:16 IST
Inflation's Gentle Climb: March Faces Slight Increase
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  • India

Retail inflation recorded a slight rise to 3.4% in March, up from February's 3.21%, as noted in government data released on Monday. The consumer price index (CPI) showed this gentle increase.

Notably, the rate of price hikes within the food basket climbed to 3.87% in March, a significant shift from the previous month's 3.47%.

CPI inflation rates for rural and urban areas were measured at 3.63% and 3.11%, respectively, highlighting varying trends across different regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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