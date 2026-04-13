Inflation's Gentle Climb: March Faces Slight Increase
Retail inflation experienced a minor rise, hitting 3.4% in March compared to 3.21% in February. Data from the consumer price index reveals food prices saw an increase from 3.47% to 3.87%. Rural and urban CPI inflation was recorded at 3.63% and 3.11%, respectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Retail inflation recorded a slight rise to 3.4% in March, up from February's 3.21%, as noted in government data released on Monday. The consumer price index (CPI) showed this gentle increase.
Notably, the rate of price hikes within the food basket climbed to 3.87% in March, a significant shift from the previous month's 3.47%.
CPI inflation rates for rural and urban areas were measured at 3.63% and 3.11%, respectively, highlighting varying trends across different regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)