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Sharon Pais Takes Helm at Myntra as New Head

Sharon Pais has been appointed as the new head of Myntra, following Nandita Sinha's decision to leave the company. Pais, with extensive experience at Myntra and Flipkart Fashion, will report to Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. Sinha will support the transition for continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:58 IST
Sharon Pais Takes Helm at Myntra as New Head
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership change, The Flipkart Group has appointed Sharon Pais as the new head of Myntra, effective immediately. This appointment comes after Nandita Sinha decided to move on from her role.

Pais, who has worked closely with Myntra and Flipkart Fashion, will report directly to Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. Her deep understanding of the business is expected to sustain Myntra's growth and strengthen its position in the fashion industry.

As Myntra continues its strategic expansion, Krishnamurthy expressed appreciation for Sinha's contributions and expressed optimism about the platform's future potential under Pais's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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