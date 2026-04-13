Sharon Pais Takes Helm at Myntra as New Head

In a significant leadership change, The Flipkart Group has appointed Sharon Pais as the new head of Myntra, effective immediately. This appointment comes after Nandita Sinha decided to move on from her role.

Pais, who has worked closely with Myntra and Flipkart Fashion, will report directly to Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. Her deep understanding of the business is expected to sustain Myntra's growth and strengthen its position in the fashion industry.

As Myntra continues its strategic expansion, Krishnamurthy expressed appreciation for Sinha's contributions and expressed optimism about the platform's future potential under Pais's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)