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Leadership Transition at Godrej: Pirojsha Godrej to Lead Conglomerate

The Godrej Industries Group has announced a leadership transition, with Pirojsha Godrej set to take over as chairperson from Nadir Godrej in August. Nadir will become chairman emeritus. The transition involves several leadership changes aimed at sustaining the group's legacy and growth in key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:02 IST
Leadership Transition at Godrej: Pirojsha Godrej to Lead Conglomerate
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The Godrej Industries Group has revealed a significant leadership transition set for August, with Pirojsha Godrej assuming the role of chairperson from his uncle, Nadir Godrej. This strategic move is part of a planned generational succession designed to preserve the group's storied legacy while setting the stage for future growth.

Nadir Godrej, who will retire after turning 75 in 2026, will become chairman emeritus while stepping down from various boards, including Godrej Industries, Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Properties. He has already vacated his position as chairperson and non-executive director of Astec LifeSciences.

Alongside this succession, Burjis Godrej, Nadir's son, will take the chairmanship of Godrej Agrovet and become a non-executive director on the board of Godrej Industries. In parallel, Vishal Sharma, Godrej Chemicals' CEO, has been named chairperson of Astec LifeSciences, with Arijit Mukherjee stepping in as its executive director.

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