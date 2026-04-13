Star Air Expands Horizons: Boosting Connectivity in Western and Northern India
Star Air announced new services to Mundra with 38 weekly flights, enhancing air connectivity in Western and Northern India. The expansion introduces direct and one-stop connections, adding thousands of seats and fostering economic growth. The move aims to support business, trade, and tourism in Gujarat and beyond.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Regional airline Star Air has revealed plans to commence operations to Mundra, beginning April 25, significantly improving connectivity with 38 direct weekly flights.
This strategic move will offer more than 17,000 monthly seats, linking Mundra to key cities like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, aimed at stimulating economic growth.
The expanded flight offerings include 16 additional one-stop weekly flights, promoting regional business and trade while leveraging the airline's Embraer E175 fleet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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