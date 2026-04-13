Star Air Expands Horizons: Boosting Connectivity in Western and Northern India

Regional airline Star Air has revealed plans to commence operations to Mundra, beginning April 25, significantly improving connectivity with 38 direct weekly flights.

This strategic move will offer more than 17,000 monthly seats, linking Mundra to key cities like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, aimed at stimulating economic growth.

The expanded flight offerings include 16 additional one-stop weekly flights, promoting regional business and trade while leveraging the airline's Embraer E175 fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)