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European Shares Waver Amid Middle East Tensions

European stock markets faced a downturn on Monday as hopes for a prompt Middle East conflict resolution waned. Failed U.S.-Iran talks and heightened tensions at the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel. Investors are urged to remain cautious and consider diversification and hedging strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:03 IST
European Shares Waver Amid Middle East Tensions
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European shares saw a decline on Monday, fueled by diminishing hopes for a swift resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict. This downturn occurred after the breakdown of U.S.-Iran negotiations and the United States' move to enforce a blockade around the Strait of Hormuz.

The pan-European index fell 0.2% to 613.88 points, with markets such as Germany's DAX and Spain's IBEX 35 also seeing drops of 0.3% and 1%, respectively. Rising tensions in the region have led to a spike in oil prices above $100 a barrel, raising further inflation concerns.

Analysts from UBS highlighted the lack of progress in talks as a challenge to market optimism, advising investors to use diversification and hedging strategies. Meanwhile, companies like British fintech Wise and telecom giant Deutsche Telekom faced varied fortunes, with the focus now shifting towards the upcoming earnings season.

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