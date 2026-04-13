European Shares Waver Amid Middle East Tensions

European shares saw a decline on Monday, fueled by diminishing hopes for a swift resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict. This downturn occurred after the breakdown of U.S.-Iran negotiations and the United States' move to enforce a blockade around the Strait of Hormuz.

The pan-European index fell 0.2% to 613.88 points, with markets such as Germany's DAX and Spain's IBEX 35 also seeing drops of 0.3% and 1%, respectively. Rising tensions in the region have led to a spike in oil prices above $100 a barrel, raising further inflation concerns.

Analysts from UBS highlighted the lack of progress in talks as a challenge to market optimism, advising investors to use diversification and hedging strategies. Meanwhile, companies like British fintech Wise and telecom giant Deutsche Telekom faced varied fortunes, with the focus now shifting towards the upcoming earnings season.