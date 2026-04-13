Left Menu

Air India Unveils Refurbished Boeing 787-8 Amid USD 400 Million Revamp

Air India's first refurbished Boeing 787-8 landed in Delhi, marking a milestone in its USD 400 million fleet overhaul initiative. The aircraft underwent extensive retrofitting in California, highlighting the airline's commitment to modernizing its fleet and enhancing passenger experience with the latest cabin interiors and in-flight systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:08 IST
Air India Unveils Refurbished Boeing 787-8 Amid USD 400 Million Revamp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has made significant strides in its comprehensive fleet overhaul with the arrival of its first refurbished Boeing 787-8 at Delhi Airport. This development is part of a USD 400 million refit initiative aimed at upgrading the legacy twin-aisle fleet of the Tata Group-owned airline.

Following extensive modifications at Boeing's facilities in San Bernardino, California, the aircraft featured a refreshed cabin from nose to tail, including premium economy seating. It returned to India via a non-stop ferry flight, showcasing Air India's dedication to enhancing passenger comfort and experience.

Despite challenges such as supply chain delays and geopolitical tensions, Air India is progressing with its commitment to rejuvenate its wide-body fleet. The revamped aircraft promises state-of-the-art seats and in-flight entertainment, symbolizing a new era for the airline post-privatization under Tata Group leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Strategizes Future in Tinsukia: Sonowal Leads Post-Election Review

BJP Strategizes Future in Tinsukia: Sonowal Leads Post-Election Review

 India
2
Tamil Nadu CM Accuses Centre of Secretive Political Agenda

Tamil Nadu CM Accuses Centre of Secretive Political Agenda

 India
3
High-Stakes Drama: ED's Coal Scam Investigation Intensifies Before Polls

High-Stakes Drama: ED's Coal Scam Investigation Intensifies Before Polls

 India
4
Labor Strike Success: JBS Workers Secure Historic Deal

Labor Strike Success: JBS Workers Secure Historic Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026