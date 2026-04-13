Air India Unveils Refurbished Boeing 787-8 Amid USD 400 Million Revamp

Air India has made significant strides in its comprehensive fleet overhaul with the arrival of its first refurbished Boeing 787-8 at Delhi Airport. This development is part of a USD 400 million refit initiative aimed at upgrading the legacy twin-aisle fleet of the Tata Group-owned airline.

Following extensive modifications at Boeing's facilities in San Bernardino, California, the aircraft featured a refreshed cabin from nose to tail, including premium economy seating. It returned to India via a non-stop ferry flight, showcasing Air India's dedication to enhancing passenger comfort and experience.

Despite challenges such as supply chain delays and geopolitical tensions, Air India is progressing with its commitment to rejuvenate its wide-body fleet. The revamped aircraft promises state-of-the-art seats and in-flight entertainment, symbolizing a new era for the airline post-privatization under Tata Group leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)