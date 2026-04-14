War-Induced Oil Shock Crushes Australian Business Confidence

Australian business confidence took a massive hit last month, a decline unparalleled since financial crises, due to a global oil shock sparked by turmoil in Iran. According to a survey by the National Australia Bank, business confidence plummeted 29 points to -29 in March, marking the second largest monthly fall in history. Despite this, business conditions remained stable at +6.

Sales showed a slight decline, edging down one point to +11, while profits fell from +4 to +1, indicating that firms are grappling with tightened margins as purchase costs surged by 3% quarterly in March. There's evidence that businesses are struggling to pass increased costs to consumers, as retail price growth slowed from 0.9% to 0.5% quarterly.

The Reserve Bank of Australia increased interest rates again in March to 4.1%, reversing two of the previous year's three rate cuts. The sharp increase in fuel costs from the Middle Eastern conflict is expected to push headline inflation to around 5% in the second quarter, as per RBA estimates. Additionally, a separate survey indicated a significant drop in consumer sentiment in April, reaching its lowest in over two years, with a 15% fall in the index measuring willingness for major purchases as consumers tightened their budgets.