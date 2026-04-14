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Chinese Tanker Defies U.S. Blockade in Strait of Hormuz

A Chinese tanker named Rich Starry, sanctioned by the United States, successfully navigated through the Strait of Hormuz despite an ongoing U.S. blockade. The vessel, operated by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, carries 250,000 barrels of methanol and marks the first to exit the Gulf since the blockade's initiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:11 IST
Chinese Tanker Defies U.S. Blockade in Strait of Hormuz
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A Chinese tanker, Rich Starry, sanctioned by the United States, has made a notable passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This maneuver took place amidst a U.S. blockade aimed at the strategic chokepoint, according to shipping data.

The Rich Starry became the first vessel since the blockade to exit the Gulf, as per data gathered from LSEG, MarineTraffic, and Kpler. The tanker's operator, Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, faced U.S. sanctions due to its dealings with Iran. Attempts to contact the company for comments were unsuccessful.

This medium-range tanker is transporting approximately 250,000 barrels of methanol. It last loaded its cargo at the Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates. Notably, the tanker is crewed by a Chinese team, according to available data.

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