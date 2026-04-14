Sip or Skip: The Battle for Bourbon Supremacy

Sazerac has unexpectedly emerged as a contender in Pernod-Ricard's bid to merge with Jack Daniel's owner, Brown-Forman. Industry analysts believe Pernod's expansive global reach and extensive portfolio make it a more apt partner. However, Sazerac's recent approach to Brown-Forman suggests a shake-up in the spirits industry.

The proposed Pernod-Brown-Forman merger could result in the world's second-largest spirits maker, behind Diageo, saving up to $450 million annually. Combining their strengths could address declining alcohol consumption post-pandemic and allow for inroads into non-traditional markets like India and Latin America.

Sazerac's interest marks a shift from its past strategy of acquiring underperforming and smaller labels. While its ties with Brown-Forman could sway negotiations, a potential merger would likely raise antitrust issues due to significant market share in the U.S., possibly leading to required divestitures.