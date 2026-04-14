Luxury Watch Industry Faces Storm Clouds Amid Persian Gulf Conflict

The luxury watch industry, revered for its opulence, is gearing up for revival amid global market volatility, intensified by the Persian Gulf conflict. Geneva's 'Watches and Wonders' fair aims to spotlight the sector's innovations yet faces uncertainties tied to soaring prices and consumer hesitation.

The war, beginning on February 28, has disrupted multiple economic channels, impacting energy prices and logistics chains globally. Swiss watch exports are poised for a decline, attributed to these disturbances and declining consumer confidence.

In an evolving market landscape, major brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe continue to dominate. However, heightened tariffs and inflation add pressure, overshadowing pivotal events like 'Watches and Wonders', while Switzerland's watch sector remains a global leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)