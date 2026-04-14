The Evergrande Collapse: A Billion-Dollar House of Cards

In a major legal development, Hui Ka Yan, founder of the struggling real estate behemoth China Evergrande, has admitted to a series of severe financial crimes in a mainland Chinese court.

Significant charges were leveled against Hui, also known as Xu Jiayin, including illegal fundraising and corporate bribery. The Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court disclosed these revelations amidst Hui's trial, while issuing no immediate judgment.

Evergrande, once the world's most indebted property developer, defaults have added strain to China's property sector, causing ripple effects across global economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)