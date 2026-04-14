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The Evergrande Collapse: A Billion-Dollar House of Cards

Hui Ka Yan, the founder of beleaguered real estate giant China Evergrande, admitted guilt to multiple charges including financial misconduct. Evergrande's debt crisis not only crippled the company but also sent shockwaves throughout China's real estate markets, with broader implications for the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:53 IST
The Evergrande Collapse: A Billion-Dollar House of Cards
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In a major legal development, Hui Ka Yan, founder of the struggling real estate behemoth China Evergrande, has admitted to a series of severe financial crimes in a mainland Chinese court.

Significant charges were leveled against Hui, also known as Xu Jiayin, including illegal fundraising and corporate bribery. The Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court disclosed these revelations amidst Hui's trial, while issuing no immediate judgment.

Evergrande, once the world's most indebted property developer, defaults have added strain to China's property sector, causing ripple effects across global economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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