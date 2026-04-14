China's Export Surge Amid Global Tensions: The Impact of Iran War on Trade

China experienced a notable deceleration in export growth in March 2026, with figures rising only 2.5% from the previous year. The slowdown comes amidst growing uncertainties from the Iran war impacting energy prices and global demand.

Despite robust growth earlier in the year, China's customs data revealed that March exports fell short of analysts' expectations. Imports, however, surged by 27.8%. The ongoing conflict's impact on supply chains and energy costs has economists concerned about a persistent global slowdown affecting demand for Chinese exports.

Nevertheless, experts highlight the resilience in China's technology and renewable energy exports, with semiconductors, solar cells, and wind turbines remaining in high demand. As China aims for a 4.5% to 5% economic growth target in 2026, navigating geopolitical tensions and maintaining export momentum are critical for its economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)