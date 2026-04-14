Fuel Price Freeze: A Looming Economic Challenge

State-owned Indian oil retailers are reeling from significant financial losses as they maintain unchanged petrol and diesel prices amidst soaring global crude oil costs. Currently, losses climb to Rs 18 per litre on petrol and Rs 35 per litre on diesel, with daily losses amounting to Rs 1,600 crore, as reported by industry insiders.

Despite the excise duty on fuels being reduced by Rs 10 per litre in March, the relief was not passed on to consumers but used to alleviate the mounting financial burden on companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The companies have struggled to recover from the fiscal strain imposed by high crude prices, previously escalating due to geopolitical tensions.

According to a Macquarie Group report, retail fuel price hikes could potentially occur after key state elections, considering the scenario of current losses per litre at USD 135-165 per barrel pricing. India's reliance on imported crude—sourced majorly from the Middle East and Russia—combined with declining central levies, underscores the fiscal strain and its effects on the national current account deficit, warranting urgent policy attention.