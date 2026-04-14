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Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge: A March Milestone

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches surged by 16% year-on-year in March 2023 with a total of 4,42,460 units, according to SIAM. Meanwhile, two-wheeler sales increased by 19.3% reaching 19,76,128 units. Three-wheeler dispatches also saw a rise, climbing 21.4% to 76,273 units compared to the same period last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:43 IST
Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge: A March Milestone
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Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches witnessed a significant surge of 16% in March 2023, reaching a total of 4,42,460 units, as reported by the industry body SIAM on Tuesday.

This rise in vehicle dispatches is complemented by a notable increase in two-wheeler sales, which saw a 19.3% growth year-on-year, culminating at 19,76,128 units.

Additionally, the three-wheeler sector experienced a 21.4% rise in dispatches to dealers, totaling 76,273 units compared to March of the previous year, as per the SIAM statement.

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