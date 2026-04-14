Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge: A March Milestone

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches witnessed a significant surge of 16% in March 2023, reaching a total of 4,42,460 units, as reported by the industry body SIAM on Tuesday.

This rise in vehicle dispatches is complemented by a notable increase in two-wheeler sales, which saw a 19.3% growth year-on-year, culminating at 19,76,128 units.

Additionally, the three-wheeler sector experienced a 21.4% rise in dispatches to dealers, totaling 76,273 units compared to March of the previous year, as per the SIAM statement.