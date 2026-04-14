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Wells Fargo Shines with Strong Q1 Profit Boost

Wells Fargo reported a significant profit rise in the first quarter, buoyed by increased income from interest payments. The bank's net profit reached $5.25 billion, or $1.60 per share, for the quarter ending March 31, compared to $4.89 billion, or $1.39 per share, the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:04 IST
Wells Fargo Shines with Strong Q1 Profit Boost
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Wells Fargo has posted a notable increase in profits for the first quarter, with gains attributed to higher interest payment income.

The net profit climbed to $5.25 billion, translating to $1.60 per share, for the quarter ending March 31, as announced on Tuesday by the fourth-largest U.S. lender.

This marks an improvement from the previous year's figures of $4.89 billion, or $1.39 per share, demonstrating the bank's fiscal strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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