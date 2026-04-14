Wells Fargo Shines with Strong Q1 Profit Boost

Wells Fargo has posted a notable increase in profits for the first quarter, with gains attributed to higher interest payment income.

The net profit climbed to $5.25 billion, translating to $1.60 per share, for the quarter ending March 31, as announced on Tuesday by the fourth-largest U.S. lender.

This marks an improvement from the previous year's figures of $4.89 billion, or $1.39 per share, demonstrating the bank's fiscal strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)