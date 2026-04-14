India's Hospitality Horizon: A Billion-Dollar Growth Journey

The Indian hotel industry is on a promising trajectory, with market size estimates soaring to USD 31 billion by 2029, up from approximately USD 25 billion in 2024. This growth is fueled by a surge in domestic tourism, according to a recent report by CBRE.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO for CBRE regions including India, emphasized that the hospitality sector's growth is a reflection of the nation's economic resilience, bolstered by rising incomes and enhanced travel accessibility. As the market shifts towards experience-driven travel, operators are tapping into demands around cultural and spiritual tourism.

The hospitality sector, despite challenges such as geopolitical tensions and operational setbacks in aviation, achieved a 64% occupancy rate in the past year. The Revenue Per Available Room witnessed an 11% surge, and investment interest is expected to continue through 2026, bolstering India's hospitality landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)