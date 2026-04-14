Johnson & Johnson: Riding Strong Demand Amid Market Challenges

Johnson & Johnson reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations and subsequently raised its full-year financial forecast. The surge in demand for cancer therapy Darzalex and psoriasis treatment Tremfya compensated for a significant decline in sales of the autoimmune drug Stelara.

First-quarter revenue increased nearly 10%, reaching $24.1 billion, surpassing analysts' projections. Adjusted earnings were $2.70 per share, higher than the consensus estimate. Although market response was mixed, analysts praised the results, anticipating J&J's continued robust growth.

Stelara sales declined by around 60% due to biosimilar competition. However, J&J's new drug launches, including Icotyde, approved in March, are expected to boost revenue. Additionally, Johnson & Johnson benefited from a 7.7% increase in medical technology business sales and favorable Chinese procurement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)