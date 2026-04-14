Afreximbank Signs Hosting Agreement with St Kitts and Nevis for ACTIF2026: Africa–Caribbean Economic Integration

In a significant step toward deepening transatlantic economic collaboration, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has formally signed a Hosting Agreement with the Government of St Kitts and Nevis for the fifth edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2026).

The high-level forum is scheduled to take place from 29 to 31 July 2026 at the St. Kitts Marriott Beach Resort, Casino & Spa in Basseterre, positioning the Caribbean nation as a key hub for advancing Africa–Caribbean partnerships.

A Strategic Platform for “Global Africa”

The signing of the agreement underscores a shared strategic vision to strengthen trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean, often collectively referred to as “Global Africa.”

ACTIF, convened by Afreximbank, has rapidly evolved into a premier platform for mobilising capital, forging partnerships, and accelerating economic integration between the two regions. The 2026 edition is expected to further consolidate this momentum by bringing together government leaders, investors, private sector executives, development finance institutions, and diaspora stakeholders.

Focus on Execution and Economic Self-Reliance

Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, emphasized the forum’s forward-looking agenda:

“At the fifth edition of ACTIF, we will once again reunite with our fellow Africans across the Atlantic to reflect on our shared development challenges and recommit to strategic programmes that advance self-determination and self-reliance. ACTIF2026 will focus on identifying priority projects and ensuring effective execution as the pathway to shared economic development.”

His remarks highlight a growing shift from dialogue to implementation-driven partnerships, aimed at delivering tangible economic outcomes.

St Kitts and Nevis Positions Itself as Investment Gateway

Welcoming the agreement, Prime Minister Dr Terrance M. Drew described the hosting of ACTIF2026 as a defining moment for the island nation:

“We are not just a beautiful destination; we are a gateway for investment, a hub for enterprise, and a proud partner in the renaissance of Africans. ACTIF2026 will serve as a catalyst for trade and investment, creating new opportunities for our people and businesses.”

He added that the forum would create lasting pathways for economic growth, benefiting not only St Kitts and Nevis but also the wider Caribbean and African regions.

Expanding Economic Footprint Across the Caribbean

Afreximbank’s growing engagement in the Caribbean has already translated into substantial financial commitments and development support. Since opening its regional office in Barbados two years ago, the bank has approved over USD 700 million in financing across CARICOM nations, supporting sectors such as:

Climate adaptation projects in Saint Lucia

Tourism and sports infrastructure in Barbados

SME financing in the Bahamas

Tourism development in Grenada

Oil and gas initiatives in Suriname

These investments reflect a diversified development strategy, targeting resilience, infrastructure, and private sector growth.

Proven Track Record of Deal-Making

The forum’s impact is already evident. ACTIF2025 facilitated five major deals worth USD 291.25 million across three Caribbean countries, spanning:

Trade and Investment Finance

Corporate Finance

Project Preparation

Export Development

This deal-making capability has positioned ACTIF as a results-oriented platform, bridging financing gaps and unlocking cross-regional opportunities.

What to Expect at ACTIF2026

The upcoming edition will feature:

High-level panel discussions on regional and global trade dynamics

Investment showcases and project pitches

Networking opportunities with key stakeholders and investors

Insights into policy frameworks and economic cooperation initiatives

Participants will also explore strategies to navigate global economic uncertainty, enhance resilience, and unlock new growth avenues for “Global Africa.”

Strengthening South–South Cooperation

ACTIF2026 reflects a broader trend toward South–South cooperation, where emerging economies collaborate to drive mutual development. By linking Africa’s vast resources and markets with the Caribbean’s strategic location and economic potential, the forum aims to build integrated value chains and expand intra-regional trade.

A Catalyst for Long-Term Integration

As global economic dynamics shift, initiatives like ACTIF are increasingly critical in reducing dependency on traditional markets and fostering self-reliant growth models.

With strong political backing, growing financial commitments, and a clear focus on execution, ACTIF2026 is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Africa–Caribbean economic relations.