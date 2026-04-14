U.S. Producer Prices Climb Amid Oil Price Surge and War Tensions

U.S. producer prices experienced a smaller-than-expected rise in March, reflecting ongoing challenges from rising energy costs amid the conflict with Iran. Despite this, economists predict the Federal Reserve will maintain current interest rates in the short term.

According to the Labor Department, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand increased by 0.5% last month, influenced by a notable 15.7% increase in gasoline prices. In addition, the report indicated that the impact of import tariffs on producer inflation appears to be diminishing.

As oil prices surpassed $100 a barrel, further price hikes are anticipated. The situation has led to market fluctuations, with U.S. stocks climbing and the dollar weakening. The Fed's recent meeting minutes suggest potential future rate hikes, reflecting persistent inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)