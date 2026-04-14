J&J Surpasses Earnings: New Psoriasis Treatment Drives Growth

Johnson & Johnson beat financial expectations for the first quarter, propelled by robust demand for cancer drug Darzalex and psoriasis treatment Tremfya, counterbalancing a steep decline in Stelara sales. The company expressed confidence in its newly approved oral psoriasis drug Icotyde, which has rapidly gained market traction.

Revenue for the first quarter surged nearly 10% compared to the previous year, reaching $24.1 billion and exceeding analysts' expectations of $23.6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.70, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.66.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Stelara's patent expiration, J&J is strategically positioning its offerings like Tremfya and Icotyde for sustained growth. J&J's raised full-year revenue forecast to approximately $100.8 billion, alongside an optimistic earnings outlook, underscores its confidence in future growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)