Global Financial Markets Diverge Amidst Middle East Conflict

Financial markets are experiencing diverging trends as the Middle East conflict enters its eighth week. U.S. stocks have rebounded, erasing wartime losses, but oil prices remain high, negatively affecting bonds and gold.

Emerging markets reveal notable disparities; while Brazilian and Chinese markets enjoy healthy inflows, other energy-dependent economies face challenges.

Despite the lifting of some uncertainties, central banks might delay cutting interest rates due to sustained high oil prices. Meanwhile, optimistic signs from peace talks have contributed to a U.S. stock market resurgence.