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Disastrous Fire Engulfs Poultry Farm in Madhya Pradesh

A devastating fire in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, killed 6,000 chickens and caused significant financial losses at a poultry farm owned by Shahid Shah. The blaze originated from a nearby field and was propelled by strong winds, destroying valuable equipment and feed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:04 IST
Disastrous Fire Engulfs Poultry Farm in Madhya Pradesh
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  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire raged through a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Tuesday, resulting in the death of 6,000 chickens. Authorities confirmed the blaze began in a field near Etawa village, quickly spreading to the nearby farm.

Farm operator Shahid Shah reported suffering a financial loss of approximately Rs 15 lakh. The inferno not only claimed the lives of the birds but also destroyed essential equipment and feed, exacerbating the impact.

Efforts by Shah and his brother to extinguish the flames were thwarted due to strong winds that fanned the fire. Investigations into the exact cause of the fire are currently underway, according to police officials.

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