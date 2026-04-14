Disastrous Fire Engulfs Poultry Farm in Madhya Pradesh

A massive fire raged through a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Tuesday, resulting in the death of 6,000 chickens. Authorities confirmed the blaze began in a field near Etawa village, quickly spreading to the nearby farm.

Farm operator Shahid Shah reported suffering a financial loss of approximately Rs 15 lakh. The inferno not only claimed the lives of the birds but also destroyed essential equipment and feed, exacerbating the impact.

Efforts by Shah and his brother to extinguish the flames were thwarted due to strong winds that fanned the fire. Investigations into the exact cause of the fire are currently underway, according to police officials.