TotalEnergies Strikes New Offshore Oil Discovery in Congo, Strengthening Push Toward 500,000 bpd Target

Energy major TotalEnergies has announced a significant new hydrocarbon discovery at the Moho license offshore the Republic of Congo, reinforcing the country’s ambitions to scale oil production to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and cement its position as a leading producer in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The discovery, located at the Moho G structure within the prolific Moho complex, was led by TotalEnergies (63.5% operator) in partnership with Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) and Trident Energy, highlighting the strength of public-private collaboration in Congo’s upstream sector.

Strategic Discovery in a Core Producing Hub

The Moho complex already accounts for more than half of Congo’s total oil production, making the latest find particularly strategic. The Moho G structure encountered a hydrocarbon column of approximately 160 meters in high-quality Albian reservoirs, indicating strong production potential.

Crucially, the discovery is located near existing infrastructure, including the Alima and Likouf Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units, which together have a capacity of 90,000 bpd. This proximity allows for:

Cost-efficient development through tie-backs

Accelerated commercialization timelines

Improved project economics and reduced capital intensity

Infrastructure-Led Exploration Gains Momentum

The discovery underscores a growing industry trend toward infrastructure-led exploration, where operators maximize output from mature basins using existing assets rather than relying solely on new frontier discoveries.

TotalEnergies has already committed over $500 million in 2025 to expand the Moho Nord complex, and the Moho G find further validates this strategy by unlocking additional reserves within an established production ecosystem.

Industry observers note that such approaches are increasingly critical in an environment where capital discipline and efficiency are paramount.

Strong Institutional Backing and Investment Climate

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) praised the discovery, highlighting Congo’s investment-friendly regulatory environment and the role of key stakeholders, including:

SNPC, under Managing Director Raoul Ominga

Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Richard Itoua

Their coordinated efforts have helped position Congo as a competitive destination for upstream investment, attracting major international operators.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, emphasized the broader significance:“This discovery shows that Congo is not just about new frontiers, but about maximizing existing assets—doing it smarter, faster, and more efficiently.”

Expanding Exploration and Production Activities

The Moho G discovery comes amid a broader wave of exploration and development activity across Congo’s energy sector.

Notable projects include:

Perenco’s Kombi 2 platform (launched February 2026), a $200 million investment targeting an additional 10 million barrels at the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II field

A planned six-well drilling campaign starting in 2026 to enhance production efficiency

These developments reflect a multi-operator push to boost output and optimize mature fields.

Growing LNG Capabilities Strengthen Energy Mix

Congo is also expanding its footprint in natural gas, with the Eni-led Congo LNG project marking a major milestone.

The launch of the Nguya Floating LNG (FLNG) unit in December 2025, with a capacity of 2.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), complements the 0.6 mtpa Tango FLNG vessel, bringing total capacity to 3 mtpa.

The project processes gas from the Nené and Litchendjili fields in the Marine XII license, positioning Congo as Africa’s fifth-largest LNG exporter.

Toward a New Era of Energy Development

Congo’s integrated approach—combining policy stability, infrastructure investment, and strategic partnerships—is driving a new phase of energy sector growth.

Key priorities include:

Scaling oil production toward 500,000 bpd

Expanding LNG export capacity

Enhancing resource recovery from mature fields

Attracting sustained international investment

A Model for Sustainable Upstream Growth

As global energy markets evolve and investors become more selective, Congo’s model of leveraging existing infrastructure while pursuing targeted exploration offers a compelling blueprint for other resource-rich nations.

The Moho G discovery not only strengthens the country’s production outlook but also signals confidence in its ability to balance efficiency, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

With continued investment and strategic execution, Congo is positioning itself as a resilient and competitive energy player in Africa and beyond.