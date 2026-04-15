Wall Street Upbeat Amid Middle East Peace Prospects and Robust Bank Earnings

Wall Street's main indexes approached record highs as investors showed optimism regarding possible resolutions to the Middle East conflict, while evaluating the latest bank earnings and U.S. inflation metrics.

In an interview with the New York Post, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that talks to end the Iranian conflict could resume in Pakistan shortly. Additionally, Israeli and Lebanese envoys entered negotiations hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, although the two parties maintained differing agendas.

Simultaneously, U.S. inflation data showed stronger-than-expected results, with producer prices increasing less than anticipated. This, along with a robust start to the U.S. earnings season, contributed to heightened investor confidence, leading to gains across major indexes.

(With inputs from agencies.)