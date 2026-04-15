Asian Markets Rebound Amid Oil Price Relief

Asian markets largely increased on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street's rally amid easing oil prices due to hopeful speculation about renewed U.S.-Iran peace dialogues.

Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's Kospi, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indexes experienced upward movements, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered substantial boosts at close.

Despite the positive trends, analysts warned of persistent uncertainties tied to the current geopolitical tensions, with businesses potentially benefiting from lower oil prices, yet global economic forecasts remain temperate.

(With inputs from agencies.)