Left Menu

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Oil Price Relief

Asian markets mostly rose following Wall Street gains, as oil prices eased amid potential U.S.-Iran peace talks. Japanese, South Korean, and Hong Kong indexes saw gains, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also climbed. Lower oil prices may benefit businesses, but the ongoing conflict and its impacts remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:21 IST
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Oil Price Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Asian markets largely increased on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street's rally amid easing oil prices due to hopeful speculation about renewed U.S.-Iran peace dialogues.

Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's Kospi, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indexes experienced upward movements, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered substantial boosts at close.

Despite the positive trends, analysts warned of persistent uncertainties tied to the current geopolitical tensions, with businesses potentially benefiting from lower oil prices, yet global economic forecasts remain temperate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blazing Heatwave: Andhra Pradesh on Red Alert!

Blazing Heatwave: Andhra Pradesh on Red Alert!

 India
2
Controversy Over Stolen Grain: Diplomatic Talks Between Ukraine and Israel

Controversy Over Stolen Grain: Diplomatic Talks Between Ukraine and Israel

 Global
3
Samrat Choudhary: Ushering in a New Era for Bihar

Samrat Choudhary: Ushering in a New Era for Bihar

 India
4
Russia Fuels Cuba Amidst U.S. Restrictions: A Lifeline in Crisis

Russia Fuels Cuba Amidst U.S. Restrictions: A Lifeline in Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026