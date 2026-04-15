Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune: Powering India's Real Estate Surge

Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune have cemented their positions as the driving forces of India's residential real estate market, contributing to 60% of new unit launches in the first quarter of 2026. The latest Residential MarketBeat Report by Cushman & Wakefield reveals that these cities spearheaded a national growth trend with a total of 75,283 new residential units launched during this period.

Mumbai took the lead, witnessing a significant 25% increase in new unit launches, reaching a 14-quarter peak with 19,775 units. Bengaluru and Pune followed with launches of 12,664 and 11,371 units, respectively. This concentration highlights the robust development activities underscoring the scale and depth of these urban hubs. Meanwhile, cities like Ahmedabad and Kolkata experienced notable growth, while Delhi NCR and Hyderabad saw supply moderation.

The market dynamics show that the mid-segment continues to drive volume, representing 46% of the new supply, with high-end and luxury segments accounting for 41%. Despite the complexities of the current environment and varying price escalation rates, the market is transitioning into a more nuanced phase.