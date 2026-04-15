Oil Prices Surge Amidst West Asia Conflict, India's Import Bill Strains

Crude oil prices have spiked sharply due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with indications that they are unlikely to retreat to previous levels of $65 per barrel anytime soon, according to a report by brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher. The report highlights how this price surge will inflame India's import bill in the forthcoming months.

Currently, India imports approximately 4.3 million barrels of crude daily, culminating in an annual expenditure of about $180 billion. With the recent price escalations, Prabhudas Lilladher projects that India's oil import bill could swell by over $70 billion annually. The critical shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about 20% of the world's crude oil, remains a significant factor in stabilizing oil prices but is now cloaked in uncertainty due to regional tensions.

The conflict's repercussions have extended beyond shipments, resulting in the destruction of several global natural gas and oil refineries, which are challenging to restore promptly. This supply interruption maintains elevated pricing levels. Despite a potential de-escalation between the US and Iran, surging freight costs, insurance premiums, and tanker availability persistently contribute to heightened oil prices, further impacting India's economy.