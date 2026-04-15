Left Menu

EaseMyTrip Embarks on Strategic Expansion in Brazil's Dynamic Travel Market

EaseMyTrip strengthens its presence in Brazil's travel sector by signing multiple MoUs with corporate partners. This strategic move aims to capitalize on Brazil's growing corporate travel ecosystem and aligns with its long-term international growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:42 IST
EaseMyTrip Embarks on Strategic Expansion in Brazil's Dynamic Travel Market
Vikash Goyal CSO EaseMyTrip with a Brazilian corporate partner representative (Photo/EaseMyTrip). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

EaseMyTrip, a prominent Indian online travel-tech platform, has entered into several strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with key Brazilian corporate and institutional partners. This initiative complements its presence in the Latin American market and is a critical element of its long-term growth strategy.

The company has formed alliances with renowned organizations, including AGK Corretora de Cambio, Neo Sector, AMVALE, DATAGRO, X3 - Brazil, and Lummio Technologia. These partnerships target opportunities within Brazil's burgeoning corporate travel ecosystem.

Brazil is one of the largest travel economies in Latin America, driven by robust domestic travel, diverse industrial activity, and a digitally savvy consumer base. EaseMyTrip's collaboration with corporate partners aims to strengthen its brand visibility and address corporate travel demands by leveraging its technology-driven platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samrat Choudhary: Ushering in a New Era for Bihar

Samrat Choudhary: Ushering in a New Era for Bihar

 India
2
Russia Fuels Cuba Amidst U.S. Restrictions: A Lifeline in Crisis

Russia Fuels Cuba Amidst U.S. Restrictions: A Lifeline in Crisis

 Global
3
Cricket Australia's BBL Investment Struggles

Cricket Australia's BBL Investment Struggles

 Global
4
Saudi Arabia Boosts Pakistan's Economy with $3 Billion Deposit

Saudi Arabia Boosts Pakistan's Economy with $3 Billion Deposit

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026