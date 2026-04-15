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PTC India Elevates Jhawar to Managing Director & CEO Role

PTC India has announced the change in designation of Manoj Kumar Jhawar from Chairman & Managing Director to Managing Director & CEO effective from April 13, 2026. This decision was approved by the company's Board of Directors and shareholders. Jhawar, a seasoned professional, will continue his role with the company under this new title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:15 IST
PTC India Elevates Jhawar to Managing Director & CEO Role
  • Country:
  • India

PTC India Ltd., a leading power trading solutions firm, has formally announced a leadership change. Manoj Kumar Jhawar, the current Chairman and Managing Director, will assume the role of Managing Director & CEO from April 13, 2026.

This organizational change was ratified by the Board of Directors and received shareholder approval on March 20 via a postal ballot.

Jhawar, an experienced industry leader with a PhD in Management Sciences, will serve in his new capacity while maintaining the same terms, conditions, and remuneration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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