PTC India Elevates Jhawar to Managing Director & CEO Role
PTC India has announced the change in designation of Manoj Kumar Jhawar from Chairman & Managing Director to Managing Director & CEO effective from April 13, 2026. This decision was approved by the company's Board of Directors and shareholders. Jhawar, a seasoned professional, will continue his role with the company under this new title.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
PTC India Ltd., a leading power trading solutions firm, has formally announced a leadership change. Manoj Kumar Jhawar, the current Chairman and Managing Director, will assume the role of Managing Director & CEO from April 13, 2026.
This organizational change was ratified by the Board of Directors and received shareholder approval on March 20 via a postal ballot.
Jhawar, an experienced industry leader with a PhD in Management Sciences, will serve in his new capacity while maintaining the same terms, conditions, and remuneration.
(With inputs from agencies.)