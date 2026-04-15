PTC India Elevates Jhawar to Managing Director & CEO Role

PTC India Ltd., a leading power trading solutions firm, has formally announced a leadership change. Manoj Kumar Jhawar, the current Chairman and Managing Director, will assume the role of Managing Director & CEO from April 13, 2026.

This organizational change was ratified by the Board of Directors and received shareholder approval on March 20 via a postal ballot.

Jhawar, an experienced industry leader with a PhD in Management Sciences, will serve in his new capacity while maintaining the same terms, conditions, and remuneration.

(With inputs from agencies.)