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Blisshome: Revolutionizing Indian Bedding with Style and Ease

Encompass Design India introduces Blisshome, a new bedding brand aimed at India's busy consumers, blending functionality with modern style. This innovative brand focuses on fitted sheets and offers 100+ wash longevity, catering to an emerging demand for convenience without sacrificing aesthetics. Products debut on Amazon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:18 IST
Blisshome: Revolutionizing Indian Bedding with Style and Ease
Encompass Expands Home Decor Portfolio with The Launch of Blisshome, A Smart, Design-Led Bedding Brand for Aspirational Younger Affluent Indians. Image Credit: ANI
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Mumbai, India (PNN) – Encompass Design India Limited (NSE: ENCOMPAS) has unveiled Blisshome, a smart home furnishing brand offering bedding solutions that mesh comfort with modern aesthetics, targeting India's aspirational and busy consumers. Building on the success of Stoa Paris, Encompass widens its home furnishing scope with this launch.

Blisshome emerged from extensive market research, identifying gaps in the Indian bedding market. It caters to a new breed of Indian consumers seeking convenience-first solutions that integrate seamlessly into their fast-paced lifestyle while maintaining an eye for style. A highlight of the brand is its focus on fitted sheets, designed to keep beds neat, simplifying the bed-making process significantly.

With a promise of durability, Blisshome collections assure a 100+ wash lifespan, marrying utility with elegance. Initially launched on Amazon, the products aim to deliver premium, practical solutions. Encompass Design India prides itself on identifying and meeting the affluent market's evolving needs, with current brands including Stoa Paris and Small Batch, known for their dedication to product quality and digital-native strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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