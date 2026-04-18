Dish TV Revamps Board Amid Shareholder Approval

In a major development for Dish TV, shareholders have approved the appointment of three independent directors to the company's board. This follows a series of prior disputes among the promoters, which impeded the board's functioning and led to regulatory fines by BSE and NSE.

The board will now include Arun Kumar Kapoor, Heena Naishadh Bhatt, and Ashok Anant Paranjpe, marking a significant stride towards stabilizing corporate governance. The appointments were approved by an overwhelming 99.49% of shareholders.

Dish TV's largest shareholder, YES Bank, recently sold its stake to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction, clearing the way for a restructured board. CEO Manoj Dhobhal expressed gratitude for the shareholders' trust and optimism about the strategic benefits of the new appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)