Anant Naad by Devi Chitralekhaji: When Music Became a Soulful Experience, Bhakti and Indian Music Resonated at Yashobhoomi

PNN New Delhi [India], August 25: Music is more than entertainment; it is a universal language that connects emotions, experiences and the inner self. Bringing this thought to life, Anant Naad - Music for the Soul, a Spiritual Music Concert, was presented on 23 August at Yashobhoomi, Delhi. The grand premiere brought together Indian music, devotion and spirituality with a contemporary and premium live concert experience.

One of the most distinctive aspects of Anant Naad was its effort to bring devotion and spirituality into a contemporary live concert format and connect them with the younger generation, particularly Gen Z and Alpha. The response demonstrated that spirituality does not have to remain confined to traditional formats. When Indian music, modern production and spiritual expression come together, they can create a meaningful connection with today's youth. The vision behind Anant Naad was first conceived by Madhav Tiwari, Rajkumar Singh and Nitin Samdhiya in July 2025. After nearly a year of planning, preparation and continuous efforts, that vision came to life on the grand stage of Yashobhoomi. The initiative was developed with the aim of bringing Indian music and spiritual experiences to a wider audience through the language of a contemporary live concert.

The presence of Devi Chitralekhaji added a distinctive spiritual dimension to the evening, while Sitar Sadhak Bhagirath Bhatt brought the depth and beauty of Indian classical music to the stage. Their presence and performances created an experience where music, devotion and inner reflection came together naturally. Madhav Tiwari played an important role in the event and production, helping bring together music, spirituality, stage presentation and modern production elements. This approach gave Anant Naad an identity that went beyond a traditional spiritual programme, presenting it instead as a professionally produced contemporary live music experience.

The evening at Yashobhoomi witnessed the presence of a large audience along with distinguished guests. The grandeur of the stage, live music and performances created an atmosphere filled with energy and emotion. The audience response also reflected the growing interest in experiences that offer not only entertainment, but also a sense of peace, positivity and emotional connection. Anant Naad is envisioned as more than a music concert. At its core is the idea of using music as a medium to connect people with inner peace and positivity. Bringing elements of Indian culture and spiritual traditions into a contemporary concert format remains one of the initiative's defining features.

The successful presentation of the event was supported by several partners and organisations. BIG FM, Alphonso Studios and TribeVibe were associated with Anant Naad, while Haldiram's and Geeken Furniture came on board as presenting partners. Amar Ujala joined as the print partner, and KRI was responsible for the execution of the event. Artist management was supported by Global Music Junction and Hariprem Films, while Mr. Water joined as the hydration partner, supporting the audience experience throughout the event. The collective contribution of the partners, artists, production teams and event professionals played an important role in bringing the vision to the Yashobhoomi stage.

The journey of Anant Naad is now set to expand beyond Delhi. With 21 shows already locked through the efforts of Sameer Sata Ji, preparations are underway to take the concept to different cities across India as well as international destinations. This expansion marks the beginning of a larger journey for the initiative. The Delhi Grand Premiere served as the first major milestone in this journey. Following the response at Yashobhoomi, Anant Naad is now preparing to reach a wider audience across India and overseas, carrying forward its combination of Indian music, devotion and spirituality through a contemporary live format.

The uniqueness of Anant Naad lies in its ability to bring different generations into the same musical space. While Devi Chitralekhaji's spiritual presence and Bhagirath Bhatt's classical artistry added depth to the experience, the modern production and concert format made the programme accessible and engaging for younger audiences as well. The 23 August Grand Premiere at Yashobhoomi has marked the beginning of Anant Naad's larger musical journey. With upcoming shows planned across India and international markets, the initiative aims to take this unique blend of music, devotion and spirituality to an increasingly diverse audience.

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