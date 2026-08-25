SIDBI posts Rs 5,493 cr net profit in FY26, up 14.2% YoY as asset base grew to Rs 6.32 lakh cr

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) registered a net profit of Rs 5,493 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 14.2 per cent over the previous year. The financial results were approved at the 28th Annual General Meeting of the financial institution held on August 24, 2026, at its head office in Lucknow. During the meeting, Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Mittal briefed members on the financial and operational performance of the institution.

Total income for the financial year reached Rs 41,940 crore, registering an 8.9 per cent growth compared to the previous financial year. The institution recorded an earnings per share of Rs 96.56, while a dividend of 20 per cent was approved at the annual general meeting. The total asset base expanded by 11.3 per cent to reach Rs 6,32,378 crore as on March 31, 2026, up from Rs 5,68,239 crore recorded on March 31, 2025. The loans and advances portfolio rose to Rs 5,79,755 crore from Rs 4,96,282 crore in the previous fiscal, reflecting an increase of 16.8 per cent. Asset quality metrics showed a gross non-performing assets ratio of 0.12 per cent and a net non-performing assets ratio of 0.00 per cent as on March 31, 2026.

Addressing the stakeholders, Mittal said, "SIDBI had charted out an ambitious yet balanced growth trajectory, driven by growth in both direct and institutional credit segments. The Bank's developmental interventions would continue to be guided by an impact-oriented approach, ensuring measurable outcomes focussing on enterprise creation." Mittal further reiterated the mandate of the organisation towards strengthening the micro, small, and medium enterprises ecosystem across the country.

"The Bank remained committed to serving the MSME sector through financial, developmental, and policy initiatives that will bring in scalability and global competitiveness in Indian MSMEs," he added. According to SIDBI, as India advances towards Viksit Bharat, the MSME sector will continue to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth, employment, innovation, and exports.

The institution noted that it remains committed to expanding access to finance, promoting innovation, and supporting a sustainable and inclusive MSME ecosystem aligned with national priorities, partnerships, technology, and policy support. (ANI)