Germany's Infineon acquires Bengaluru-based C2i Semiconductors to strengthen AI data centre power business

German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG will acquire Bengaluru-based C2i Semiconductors as it looks to strengthen its power solutions for artificial intelligence data centres and expand its research and development capabilities in India, according to a company press release. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar year 2026. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

C2i Semiconductors specialises in software-defined multiphase controllers and smart power stages used in AI data centre applications. Its technology helps manage power delivery for AI servers and high-performance computing platforms, where rapidly changing workloads require power systems to respond quickly while maintaining efficiency and stability. "This acquisition will further strengthen Infineon's leadership in power solutions for AI data centers and create a new center of excellence for digital power technologies in India," said Adam White, President of Infineon's Power Systems division.

He said C2i brings expertise in software-defined power management and system-level power architectures, adding that the acquisition would help Infineon accelerate the development of next-generation power delivery solutions for AI data centres. Software-defined power systems combine power semiconductors with digital controls and software algorithms to adjust power conversion and regulation in real time. Such systems are becoming increasingly important as more powerful AI processors raise power density and create sharper fluctuations in electricity demand inside data centres.

C2i's technology will complement Infineon's existing power semiconductor portfolio, which includes silicon, silicon carbide and gallium nitride technologies. "We founded C2i Semiconductors with the vision of bringing greater intelligence to power delivery systems and addressing the growing power challenges of AI infrastructure," said Ram Anant, Founder and CEO of C2i Semiconductors.

"Joining Infineon gives us access to world-class semiconductor technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and global customer relationships," he added. Infineon said the transaction would also add specialised digital power expertise to its global R&D network and further strengthen its innovation capabilities in India.

The company currently employs around 2,800 people in India. Globally, Infineon had around 57,000 employees at the end of September 2025 and reported revenue of about 14.7 billion euros in fiscal year 2025. The acquisition comes as India is expanding its semiconductor policy under Semicon 2.0, approved by the Union Cabinet in July 2026 with a total outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

The programme, building on the India Semiconductor Mission, seeks to deepen the domestic chip ecosystem across six areas, including semiconductor design, equipment and materials, fabrication, packaging, research and development, and talent. (ANI)