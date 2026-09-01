€500 Million Microcredit Push Backs Women Entrepreneurs in Brazil’s Amazon

Women running small businesses across Brazil's Amazon region are set to gain wider access to finance through a new partnership between EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank Group, and Banco do Brasil. A €250 million financing agreement signed by the two institutions is expected to unlock €500 million in microcredit for women-owned and women-led microenterprises, giving around 50,000 entrepreneurs the financial support needed to strengthen their businesses, protect jobs and create new sources of income.

More Financial Freedom for Women Business Owners

Access to affordable credit remains difficult for many women entrepreneurs in the Brazilian Legal Amazon, especially those operating small businesses in remote or underserved communities. Limited financing can prevent a shop owner from purchasing equipment, stop a producer from increasing output or leave a growing enterprise unable to hire workers, even when demand for its products and services is rising.

The new financing is designed to address these barriers by helping Banco do Brasil offer microcredit with better access and longer repayment periods. Women managing small enterprises will be able to invest with greater confidence, plan beyond immediate expenses and build businesses capable of supporting their families and local communities. The initiative places women's economic independence at the centre of regional development while widening financial inclusion in an area where formal banking opportunities are often uneven.

Small Businesses Can Build Stronger Amazon Communities

Microenterprises play an important role in the Amazon's local economy, providing employment, essential services and commercial opportunities close to where people live. Supporting women entrepreneurs can spread those benefits further because their businesses frequently create income for households, open opportunities for other women and respond directly to community needs.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris described the agreement as a practical example of the European Union's Global Gateway strategy delivering results on the ground. He said EIB Global's €250 million contribution would help mobilise twice that amount in microcredit, creating more sustainable economic opportunities for approximately 50,000 women entrepreneurs.

The funding is expected to encourage job creation and inclusive private sector growth while helping small businesses become more resilient. Longer-term finance can be especially valuable in the Amazon, where distance, infrastructure gaps and changing economic conditions can make business planning difficult for microentrepreneurs.

Global Finance Meets Local Knowledge

Banco do Brasil will bring its local reach and lending experience to the partnership, allowing international financing to reach women who can turn it into visible economic and social gains. Jose Ricardo Sasseron, the bank's Vice-President for Government and Corporate Sustainability, said the agreement creates a platform for directing capital toward climate action, competitiveness, innovation and projects that produce measurable benefits for people and the environment.

The transaction also strengthens cooperation between Brazil and the European Union through the EU-Brazil Green Deal and the Global Gateway Investment Agenda. It supports major initiatives connected to the region, including Amazonia+, the Amazon Basin Team Europe Initiative and efforts to expand sustainable livelihoods across the Amazon.

For the women expected to receive this credit, the impact will be measured in practical changes: more stock on store shelves, better tools for production, stronger cash flow and greater freedom to make decisions about the future. The wider value lies in showing how large international financing agreements can reach individual entrepreneurs whose daily work keeps local economies moving.